STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Oakland has long-shot chance at playoff berth. Raiders can clinch second playoff bid since 2002 with win; losses by Tennessee, Pittsburgh; win by Indianapolis; and at least one win by New England, Chicago, Chargers, Detroit. ... Raiders have scored TD on opening drive in three straight weeks for first time since 2015. ... Oakland allowed 19 yards rushing to Chargers last week, eighth time it’s held opponent to less than 20 yards on ground. ... Raiders QB Derek Carr has 129.6 passer rating on third downs, highest in NFL since Aaron Rodgers had 133.5 rating in 2009. ... Carr has lost nine straight in temperatures below 50 degrees. Carr has 65.9 rating in cold weather and 94.7 when above 50 degrees. Forecast calls for high of 36 degrees Sunday. ... Oakland been outscored by 105 points. Worst by any playoff team was minus-97 for Seattle in 2010. ... Raiders allowed 49 first downs by penalty this season, tied for fourth most in season since 1999. ... Oakland CB Nevin Lawson had career-best four pass breakups last week. ... Broncos rookie QB Drew Lock 3-1 as starter, including 2-0 at home. Lock completed season-high 25 of 33 passes last week. ... Lock ranks second among rookies in completion percentage (64.8) and passer rating (89.4). ... RB Royce Freeman had third rushing TD of season last week. ... WR Courtland Sutton set career highs with seven catches for 120 yards in last meeting. ... WR DaeSean Haimilton had six catches for career-best 65 yards and first TD of season last week. ... Noah Fant leads all rookie TEs with 39 catches for 558 yards and is tied for second with three TD catches. ... OLB Von Miller has 60 tackles and five forced fumbles in 15 career games against Raiders, most against any opponent. ... Rookie OLB Malik Reed had second sack of season last week. ... Rookie DE Dre’Mont Jones had season-best two sacks last week. ... S Trey Marshall led team with nine tackles vs. Lions while subbing for suspended S Kareem Jackson. ... Fantasy tip: Broncos’ Phillip Lindsay needs 42 yards to become fourth RB in franchise history to start career with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons.