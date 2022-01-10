Fourth-down defense. Almost all the good the Raiders did defensively was wiped out by the failures on fourth down. The Chargers converted a fourth-and-2 on a TD drive in the second quarter and were stopped on a fourth-and-1 run in the third. But in the fourth quarter and overtime, Herbert converted fourth downs of 6, 21, 10, 10 and 9 yards to go with completions and another on a penalty.