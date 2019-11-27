STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Oakland’s minus-56 point differential is worst for team with winning record through 11 games since 2005 Vikings were minus-59. ... Raiders have lost six straight in Kansas City. ... Oakland has allowed NFL-worst 55 pass plays of at least 20 yards, tied for most in league through 11 games since Patriots gave up 58 in 2011. ... Raiders had no plays for at least 20 yards last week for fourth time in last 10 seasons. ... Oakland QB Derek Carr has 61.9 rating in five starts in Kansas City, his worst mark in any stadium he’s played in for multiple games. ... Raiders tied for fifth in NFL with 33 points on opening drive. ... Oakland RB Josh Jacobs leads rookies in carries (201), yards rushing (957) and TD runs (seven). ... Raiders rookie DE Maxx Crosby’s 7 1/2 sacks since Week 5 are tied for fourth most in league in that span. ... Chiefs are 24-3 against AFC West since 2015. ... Chiefs had four interceptions of Chargers QB Philip Rivers in game before bye. ... Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 17-3 in games after bye. He is 10-1 in home games and 2-0 vs. Raiders. ... Kansas City’s Travis Kelce needs 167 yards receiving to become first TE in NFL history with four straight 1,000-yard seasons. ... Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy needs one catch to reach 500 for career. He needs 230 yards rushing to pass O.J. Simpson (11,236) for 21st on NFL career list. ... Fantasy tip: Chiefs offensive playmakers should star after week off allowed QB Patrick Mahomes and offensive line to heal their numerous injuries.