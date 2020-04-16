The Raiders also announced that backup quarterback Nathan Peterman and tackle David Sharpe signed their restricted free agent tenders worth about $2.1 million.
Kicker Daniel Carlson and defensive backs D.J. Killings and Dallin Leavitt signed their exclusive rights free agent tenders.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.