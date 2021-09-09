“It was good to have that film because now I think we’ll be better at, hopefully, limiting turnovers on those plays,” said Carr, who at 30 is the fourth-oldest starting quarterback in the AFC behind Ben Roethlisberger (38), Ryan Tannehill (33) and Tyrod Taylor (32). “I believe God gave me talents to be in this position. Anybody could be the quarterback here, but in my belief, he’s allowed me to be the quarterback here. And I’m gonna continue to give this thing everything that I have. I think that I’ve done that for seven years. I’m trying everything that I can - on the field, off the field, with eyes looking, without eyes looking - trying to do everything I can so that our fans and our organization can have that ultimate celebration.