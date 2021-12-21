Offense. The Raiders were held to 16 points or fewer for the eighth time this season, tied for most in the NFL. They managed to win for the first time this season scoring that few points but the issues on offense still remain. The Raiders have gone back-to-back games without a play from scrimmage gaining at least 20 yards for the first time since 1992 as the deep passes that carried the team early in the season have been hard to find of late.