“The O-line went to a Golden Knights game together and just seeing that energy, seeing how hyped they were just to be in there, just to support the local team, I just can’t wait to see Allegiant Stadium opened up to the public and just hear the crowd,” guard Denzelle Good said Thursday after the second day of training camp. “That was a big factor for me in Oakland. Coming from where I came from when I came to Oakland. That was a big difference. That crowd (was) ridiculous, so I’m ready to see how it is here.”