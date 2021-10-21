STATS AND STUFF: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts had two TD runs and a TD pass last week. He is the sixth QB since the merger with at least two TD runs in consecutive games. ... Hurts’ 2,831 yards running and passing are sixth most of any QB through 10 starts. ... Philadelphia has been penalized a league-high 54 times this season. ... Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith has 27 catches for 345 yards and a TD through six games and has seven catches in two of the past three contests. ... Las Vegas is tied for the league-low with four turnovers. Philadelphia is third fewest with five. ... The Raiders won in interim coach Rich Bisaccia’s debut last week. Bisaccia will try to become the sixth Raiders coach to start 2-0 and first since Bill Callahan in 2002. ... Las Vegas had seven pass plays of at least 25 yards last week, the most in a game since at least 1991. ... The Raiders averaged 8.19 yards per play last week for their best performance since 1997. ... Las Vegas RB Kenyan Drake had a TD catch and TD run last week, becoming the first Raiders player to do that in the same game since Darren McFadden against the Bills in 2011. ... The Raiders are last in the NFL with 3.33 yards per carry.