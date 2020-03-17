RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Nicholas Morrow, QB Nathan Peterman, T David Sharpe.
NEEDS: Defense needs overhaul after another down season. Team needs help at all three levels with most glaring holes at cornerback, linebacker, defensive tackle. No. 1 receiver is top priority on offense after failed Antonio Brown experiment. Backup running back, depth on offensive line also needed.
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $42 million.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.