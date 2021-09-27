Peyton Barber. The Raiders gave Kenyan Drake a lucrative contract this offseason to complement Josh Jacobs. But with Jacobs out with an ankle injury it’s been late-summer pickup Barber handling the bulk of the work. Barber had 23 carries for 111 yards and a TD to go along with three catches for 33. The 144 yards from scrimmage are the most for a Raiders running back since Jacobs had 144 against the Bears on Oct. 6, 2019.