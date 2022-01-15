Bengals inactives include wide receivers Trenton Irwin and Stanley Morgan (hamstring), cornerback Jalen Davis (hamstring), defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee), offensive lineman Fred Johnson, defensive end Wyatt Ray and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin.
A number of Bengals starters — including Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon, Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson and two starting offensive linemen — were sidelined for last week’s regular-season finale because of positive COVID-19 tests, but all came off the list Monday.
