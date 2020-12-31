STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Raiders have lost their last nine season finales with four of them coming vs. the Broncos. ... The Raiders need a win to avoid their eighth losing season in the last nine years. ... TE Darren Waller has 98 catches, six shy of tying Tim Brown’s franchise record of 104 set in 1997. Waller has 537 yards receiving the last four weeks. ... The Raiders have gone three straight games without a takeaway for the third time in franchise history. ... The Raiders went 0 for 10 on third downs last week, their second-worst mark in at least 30 years to an 0 for 11 performance vs. Washington in 2017. ... Las Vegas has scored TDs on only 6 of 15 goal-to-go drives the last five weeks. ... RB Josh Jacobs needs 24 yards rushing for his second straight 1,000-yard season. The only Raiders to do that are Marcus Allen (1983-85) and Mark van Eeghen (1976-78). ... WR Nelson Agholor had a career high 155 yards receiving last week, including an 85-yard TD. ... The Raiders have attempted an NFL-high 23 FGs in the red zone this season. K Daniel Carlson’s 18 FGs from 20-29 yards are the most in a season since at least 1991. ... Carlson’s 138 points are four shy of tying Sebastian Janikowski’s club record of 142 set in 2000. ... The Broncos are the first team ever to miss the playoffs five consecutive seasons after winning a Super Bowl. ... The Broncos have four straight losing seasons, including three with double digit losses. ... QB Drew Lock has committed a turnover in an NFL-high 11 consecutive games and leads the league with 15 interceptions. ... RB Melvin Gordon is aiming for his fifth straight game with 75-plus scrimmage yards. Gordon is the only player in the NFL with eight or more touchdown runs in each of the last five seasons. ... TE Noah Fant has a career-high 625 receiving yards this season. That’s the most by a Broncos tight end since Julius Thomas had 788 in 2013. ... Rookie WR Jerry Jeudy had six catches for 61 yards last week but dropped five passes, including one in the end zone and another that might have gone for a last-minute, winning touchdown. Jeudy’s 716 yards receiving are third most among AFC rookie receivers. ... WR DaeSean Hamilton had 77 receiving yards on a season-best five catches last week. ... OLB Malik Reed is tied for the team lead with Pro Bowl OLB Bradley Chubb with 7½ sacks. ... OLB Jeremiah Attaochu has sacks in three of his last four games. ... Fantasy tip: Gordon is 107 yards shy of his second career 1,000-yard season.