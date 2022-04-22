Raiders head into drafts with no picks until 3rd round

86. LAS VEGAS (10-8)
FREE AGENCY/TRADES: Acquired WR Davante Adams in trade with Green Bay. Traded DE Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis for CB Rock Ya-Sin. Signed edge rusher Chandler Jones, DT Bilal Nichols, CB Anthony Averett, RB Brandon Bolden, LB Jayon Brown, LB Kyler Fackrell, DT Andrew Billings, WR Demarcus Robinson, WR Mack Hollins, S Duron Harmon, FB Jakob Johnson, DT Kyle Peko, DT Vernon Butler, LB Micah Kiser, QB Nick Mullens, CB Cre’Von LeBlanc, CB Darius Phillips, RB Ameer Abdullah. Lost CB Casey Hayward, DT Quinton Jefferson, CB Brandon Facyson, DL Darius Philon, DL Solomon Thomas, WR Zay Jones, DE Carl Nassib, LB Cory Littleton, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, LB K.J. Wright, RB Jalen Richard, FB Alec Ingold, QB Marcus Mariota.
THEY NEED: RT, G, S, CB, LB, DT.
THEY DON’T NEED: WR, QB, TE.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Washington State T Abraham Lucas; Central Michigan OL Luke Goedeke; Maryland S Nick Cross.
OUTLOOK: The Raiders will have a long wait to make their first draft pick after trading away their first and second-rounders for Adams. This marks the first time since 2012 the team won’t pick in the first round. The lack of premium picks will make it difficult for McDaniels and Ziegler to add significant contributors, but they will be looking for help on the offensive line after 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood struggled as a rookie. The only set spots on the line are LT Kolton Miller and C Andre James. The other big needs are in the secondary, especially at safety where 2019 first-rounder Johnathan Abram may not be a good fit for new coordinator Patrick Graham’s scheme that relies on two deep safeties. Cornerback is also a bit thin after losing Hayward in free agency.
