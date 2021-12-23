STATS AND STUFF: Lock has made three relief appearances in place of Bridgewater, completing 55% of his passes with one TD, two interceptions and two fumbles, one of which he lost. ... Lock led the league last year with 15 interceptions and 18 turnovers altogether. ... RB Melvin Gordon is one of two running backs (Ezekiel Elliott) with 900-plus scrimmage yards in each of the last six seasons and he’s the sixth player in history with seven or more touchdown runs in six consecutive seasons. ... RB Javonte Williams ranks second in the NFL among rookie running backs with 1,103 scrimmage yards. That includes 815 rushing yards. ... WR Tim Patrick caught his team-leading fifth TD pass last week. ... WR Courtland Sutton had eight catches for 94 yards and a TD in the teams’ Week 6 meeting. After catching five passes for 68 yards the next week, he’s gone seven consecutive games with either one or two catches with zero touchdowns and a top output of just 29 yards. In those games, he’s averaged 1.71 catches for 18.7 yards. ... TE Noah Fant leads the team with 58 catches but his 9.2 yards per catch are a career low. He had nine catches for 97 yards against the Raiders earlier this season. ... Broncos S Justin Simmons had a career-high two sacks last week. He and J.C. Jackson are the only NFL players with five interceptions in each of the last two seasons. ... The Raiders have gone back-to-back games without a play from scrimmage gaining at least 20 yards for the first time since 1992 but are still tied for the most big plays in the NFL this season with 65. ... Las Vegas had 21 sacks in the first eight games of the season and just eight in the last six. ... The Raiders are 3-4 at home and with a loss will have back-to-back losing seasons at home for the first time since 2014-15. ... The Raiders have scored 16 points or fewer eight times this season, tied for the most in the NFL. ... K Daniel Carlson is 12 for 13 on FGs in the final two minutes of regulation and OT since joining the Raiders in 2018. ... Carr earned his 23rd career fourth-quarter comeback and 28th winning drive for the Raiders last week. ... Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow needs six catches to become the seventh player since the merger drafted in the fifth round or later, or undrafted, to have at least 200 catches and 2,000 yards receiving in his first three seasons.