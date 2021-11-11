STATS AND STUFF: Reid needs one more win to pass Curly Lambeau (226) for fifth place on the regular-season list. ... Mahomes needs 300 yards passing to pass Kurt Warner (29) for the most 300-yard games in a quarterback’s first five seasons. ... Mahomes is 10-1 in the month of November. ... Mahomes threw for 166 yards last week against Green Bay, the lowest total of his career in a game that he finished. ... Mahomes has six interceptions in six games against the Raiders. ... Kelce has caught a pass in 120 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in Chiefs history. ... WR Tyreek Hill needs one TD to pass Jamaal Charles (64) for third most in Chiefs history. Hill has 53 through the air, six on the ground, four on punt returns and one on kickoff returns. ... Chiefs K Harrison Butker has three field goals of at least 50 yards, one off the single-season club record. ... Chiefs RB Darrel Williams ran for a career-best 70 yards last week against Green Bay. ... LB Nick Bolton leads all rookies with 71 tackles and is second with nine tackles for loss. ... The Raiders are 2-1 under interim coach Rich Bisaccia. ... Las Vegas turned over the ball three times last week after having only five in the first seven games. ... The Raiders have gained a league-leading 98.3 net yards passing per game more than their opponents. ... Las Vegas RB Josh Jacobs had a season high 95 yards from scrimmage last week and has run for a TD in three of the past four games. ... The Raiders have topped 100 yards rushing in back-to-back gams after doing it only once in the first six games. ... This is the first time since 1999 that the Raiders held each of their first eight opponents to fewer than 30 points.