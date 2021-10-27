Asked about any recent conversations with Gruden, whose racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments were uncovered during an investigating of workplace misconduct at the Washington Football Team, Davis said: “He’s hurt, he’s really hurt. I understand that. But he understands the ramifications of what he said.”
“We all have our demons in life,” Davis added, “and we have to understand that.”
Davis wondered about the timing of the leaking of the emails; the NFL has not and will not be releasing documents from the independent investigation of the Washington Football Team, saying the league is protecting the identities of those who testified. Gruden’s emails were to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington franchise.
Davis would like the league to release a written report of the investigation.
___
AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL