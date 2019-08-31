ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have placed defensive tackle Justin Ellis on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury.

The Raiders also cut two undrafted players who had shined in the preseason as they reduced their roster to the 53-player limit Saturday. Receiver Keelan Doss and defensive tackle Anthony Rush were let go but both could be back on the practice squad if they clear waivers.

Among the other notable cuts were last year’s starting fullback Keith Smith, 2018 fourth-round cornerback Nick Nelson and special teams standout linebacker Kyle Wilber.

