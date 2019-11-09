The Raiders signed safety D.J. Swearinger to replace Joseph and also added former Miami Dolphins first-round edge rusher Dion Jordan. Jordan was suspended for the first 10 games this season, the third suspension of his career.

Jordan has 8 1/2 sacks in 43 games and adds depth at defensive end after Arden Key was placed on IR this past week with a broken foot.

Swearinger played four games for Arizona this season and has played seven seasons in the NFL, intercepting 14 passes and posting 40 passes defensed in 94 career games.

Oakland also waived linebacker Quentin Poling.

