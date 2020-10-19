Arnette was a first-round pick by the Raiders in April. He started three games before going on IR when he needed surgery on his thumb.
Arnette is the second Raiders player to go on the COVID list since the start of the season. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst was placed on the list two weeks ago. He returned to practice Monday after being activated from the list.
