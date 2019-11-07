Carr completed three passes to Jalen Richard and two to Hunter Renfrow before Jacobs finished the drive with his seventh touchdown of his rookie season.

The victory didn’t come easy as Daniel Carlson missed the extra point, putting more pressure on the tired Raiders defense to stop Rivers. Trayvon Mullen was called for holding on a fourth-down pass to extend the drive, but Karl Joseph then intercepted a fourth-down pass from Rivers to seal it.

Joseph also had the game-sealing pass breakup Sunday against Detroit after Carr threw a TD pass to Renfrow in a 31-24 victory.

___

