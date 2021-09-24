Jacobs played through the injury in the opener, but the Raiders running game has struggled so far this season with injuries to the backs and the offensive line.
Las Vegas has the third-fewest rushing yards in the league through two weeks, and the running backs are averaging only 2.39 yards per carry.
Peyton Barber had 32 yards on 13 carries last week, while Kenyan Drake has 13 carries for 20 yards this season.
“We think we got to get them some better looks in the running game,” Gruden said. “We misfired on some assignments. We got to play better. We got to run the ball better collectively, it’s not just the back and his statistical data. We got to block better. We got to call better plays. We got to execute better. And running the ball these first couple weeks has been obviously not good enough.”
NOTES: S Dallin Leavitt (concussion) and S Roderic Teamer (ankle) are out for the game. ... Rookie RT Alex Leatherwood (back) is set to play after leaving last week’s game with an injury.
