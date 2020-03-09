Whitehead led the team with 234 tackles but delivered few big plays with only one interception, one forced fumble and no sacks over the two seasons.
Whitehead’s 941 defensive snaps were the most of any linebacker in the NFL last season who failed to generate a single sack, interception, fumble recovery or forced fumble.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.