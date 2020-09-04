The move with Randall likely signals that the Raiders will use Erik Harris and Jeff Heath as the main free safeties alongside strong safety Johnathan Abram.
Randall is a former first-round pick by Green Bay in 2015. He has 14 interceptions and 47 passes defensed in 65 career games with the Packers and Cleveland.
