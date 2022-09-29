Raiders search for 1st win when hosting rival Broncos

STATS AND STUFF: QB Russell Wilson has just two TD throws and 22 yards rushing so far, but he’s guided the Broncos (2-1) to back-to-back fourth-quarter comebacks to beat the Texans and 49ers. .... The Broncos are just 1 for 7 in the red zone with the sole score coming last week on Melvin Gordon’s 1-yard run that propelled Denver past San Francisco with just the second 11-10 score in league history. ... Last week the Broncos became the first team to win a game in which they punted 10 times since they themselves accomplished the feat in 2016 against Jacksonville. Their nine three-and-outs were the most in any game since 2014. ... Denver P Corliss Waitman won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after he averaged 47.6 yards (43.6 net) and dropped six punts inside the 20 against the Niners, the most by any player in a game this season. ... The Broncos are allowing just 251.4 yards a game and last week they allowed one third down conversion in 10 tries. ... After giving up just 18.9 points per game last year, the Broncos are allowing just 12 points on average in 2022, which is the second-best mark in the NFL behind the Buccaneers (9.0). ... The Raiders are trying to avoid their sixth 0-4 start in franchise history. They last did it in 2014. ... Las Vegas passing on 70.9% of plays, the second-highest rate in the NFL. ... The Raiders went 1 for 12 on third downs last week, their worst performance in a game since going 0 for 10 against Miami in 2020. ... Las Vegas is tied for the fewest sacks in the NFL (two) and tied for the second-fewest takeaways (two). ... The Raiders have scored TDs on only 6 of 13 (46.2%) red zone drives. ... Raiders QB Derek Carr leads the NFL with 13 passes gaining at least 20 yards. ... Carr has thrown two TD passes in all three games. ... Las Vegas K Daniel Carlson has made 31 straight FGs, the longest active streak in the NFL. ... Raiders edge rusher Chandler Jones has 16 1/2 sacks against Wilson, the second-most sacks for one player against one QB since 2000. Jones has no sacks this season.