STATS AND STUFF: The Dolphins have been on the losing end of three of the last four shutouts by 35 or more points. ... Miami has allowed opponents to convert 62.1% of third downs, the worst mark in the league through two weeks. ... The Dolphins are looking to win their first two road games of the season for the first time since 2013. ... Miami has two takeaways in each of the first two games of the season, giving the team at least one takeaway in 24 straight games. That’s the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest since New England did it 36 games in a row in 2011-13. ... Miami’s Jaylen Waddle has 10 catches for 109 yards and a TD, ranking second among rookies in receptions and third in yards. ... The Raiders are looking to become the first team in NFL history to open the season with three straight wins against teams that won at least 10 games the previous year, according to SportRadar. They’re the 22nd of those 38 teams to win the first two after beating Baltimore and Pittsburgh. ... The Raiders last started a season 3-0 in 2002, when they went to the Super Bowl. ... Las Vegas K Daniel Carlson has made 26 straight FGs. ... Las Vegas has three takeaways through three games. The Raiders had three takeaways in their first six games last season. ... The Raiders have failed to score on the opening drive in eight straight games with four three-and-outs, two other punts, an INT, and a fourth-down stop. It’s their longest opening-drive drought since a 13-gamer in 2012-13.