Richard played all 16 games last season, catching 36 passes for 323 yards and running 39 times for 145 yards.
Richard has played all 64 games since joining the Raiders. He has carried the ball 233 times for 1,170 yards and three touchdowns and caught 160 passes for 1,380 yards and three scores.
Richard has also played a large role on special teams, with 34 kickoff returns for 680 yards and 68 punt returns for 485 yards.
