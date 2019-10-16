According to the lawsuit, Marzette-Sanders accused the 6-foot-8, 380-pound Brown of slapping her, hitting her and choking her at different times and threatening to shoot her in the “head before you walk out that door with my son.”
The Raiders were not immediately available for comment.
An NFL spokesman said the league would take the matter under review.
Pro Football Talk first reported the lawsuit.
