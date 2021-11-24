STATS AND STUFF: The Raiders are 3-4 on Thanksgiving with the last win coming against Buffalo in 1968 in the AFL. ... Las Vegas has lost three straight games following a 5-2 start. ... During the skid, the Raiders rank last in the NFL in converting third downs on offense (21.4%) and 30th in stopping third downs on defense (53.5%). The Raiders are 2 for 16 on third downs the past two weeks. For the season, the Cowboys are holding teams to 32.2% on third downs, second in the NFL. ... Las Vegas has been held to 16 points or fewer in five of the past seven games. ... The Raiders had five turnovers in their first seven games and seven turnovers in the past three. ... QB Derek Carr reached the 3,000-yard mark for his eighth straight season with the Raiders. The only other players to do that in their first eight years are Cam Newton, Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning. Carr needs 63 yards passing to become the fifth QB to reach 30,000 in his first eight seasons. ... Las Vegas TE Darren Waller had a season-high 116 yards receiving last week and his 12 100-yard games are the most among TEs since the start of the 2019 season. ... The Cowboys have lost to consecutive AFC West opponents (Denver, Kansas City) after beating the Los Angeles Chargers for their first victory in Week 2. ... The Cowboys’ Prescott has 15 TDs with two interceptions for a 118.1 rating in five home starts this season. His 216 yards passing against the Chiefs were his fewest in a loss since a 13-9 defeat at New England in 2019. ... Dalton Schultz is second among NFC tight ends with 44 catches and tied for third with 491 yards. ... LB Micah Parsons needs half a sack to break DeMarcus Ware’s club rookie record of eight from 2005. ... S Jayron Kearse had his second career interception against Kansas City and has at least five tackles in all 10 games. The sixth-year player had never had more than seven such games in an entire season.