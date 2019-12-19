STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - San Francisco seeks first sweep in season series since 2016 when 49ers’ only two wins came vs. Rams. ... Rams’ last road game of season. LA is 19-6 away from Coliseum in regular season under coach Sean McVay, but has as many losses this season (three) as in previous two combined. ... With one win in final two games, McVay would become first Rams coach to start tenure with three straight winning seasons since John Robinson, who had four straight in 1983-86. Rams had 10 head coaches between Robinson and McVay. ... Rams TE Tyler Higbee has franchise-record three straight 100-yard receiving games while top pass-catching TE Gerald Everett is sidelined. Only six NFL tight ends have accomplished feat since 1970;KC’s Travis Kelce had four straight in 2016. Higbee could become second tight end in Rams history with four 100-yard receiving games in entire career. ... DT Aaron Donald has 10 sacks, 13 tackles for loss in 10 career games against Niners. He had four sacks in Rams’ last trip to Santa Clara. ... Jared Goff has 861 yards passing, 10 touchdown throws in five career games against team he grew up rooting for. Goff needs 4 yards passing to reach 4,000 for second straight season. ... RB Todd Gurley’s next rushing TD will break tie with Eric Dickerson, Steven Jackson for second in Rams history with 56. Marshall Faulk holds Rams franchise record with 58 rushing TDs. ... S Eric Weddle will appear in 200th career game, third most among active safeties. ... WR Robert Woods needs 50 yards receiving to become Rams’ first receiver with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since Torry Holt had eight straight 2000-07. ... San Francisco can clinch top seed in NFC playoffs with wins in final two games. ... Niners RB Raheem Mostert has five TDs in last four games. ... San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo had 5.9 yards per attempts last week, second career start under 6 yards. ... Niners lead NFL with 6.5 yards per play on first down. ... San Francisco has league-best 11 TDs on drives of three plays or fewer. ... Niners allowing 25.9 points per game over last seven, ranking ninth worst in league; 49ers allowed 11 ppg in first seven, ranking second best. ... Fantasy tip: San Francisco TE George Kittle had career-high 13 catches for 134 yards last week as QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s top option in passing game.