“You have a great win on Monday, and then Tuesday you wake up and find out there’s a handful of players that tested positive,” McVay said. “It’s been a whirlwind for the last couple of days as we try to figure out where you know the numbers are only going to compound. You realize how easily this can be spread through our team or some others as far as this new variant. ... It’s so difficult because when you play a game and there’s so much cross-contact exposure with what we do, and you’re having some delayed positives from guys.”