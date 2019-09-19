LOS ANGELES RAMS (2-0) at CLEVELAND (1-1)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE — Rams by 1 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Los Angeles 2-0, Cleveland 1-1

SERIES RECORD — Rams lead 12-11

LAST MEETING — Rams beat Browns 24-6, Oct. 25, 2015

LAST WEEK — Rams beat Saints 27-9; Browns beat Jets 23-3

AP PRO32 RANKING — Rams No. 3, Browns No. 19

RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (7), PASS (21).

RAMS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (9), PASS (7).

BROWNS OFFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (22), PASS (13).

BROWNS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (14), PASS (5).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES __ One of NFL’s elite squads faces talented team on rise. ... Defending NFC champion Rams off to 2-0 start after wins over Carolina and New Orleans. LA defense got boost when Saints QB Drew Brees injured thumb after two series, but still held high-powered New Orleans offense without touchdown. ... Rams coach Sean McVay returns to state where he played college ball at Miami. His 26-8 record is best through 34 games for any coach hired in 21st century. ... Rams 8-0 vs. AFC teams in McVay’s tenure, scoring nearly 35 points per game and winning by average of 14.3 while racking up more than 400 yards of offense. ... Rams haven’t allowed TD pass this season. ... DL Aaron Donald yet to make sack. Two-time NFL Defensive Player of Year didn’t get first sack until Week 4 in 2018 and finished with 20 1-2. ... Rams opponents averaging 5.52 yards per catch, third lowest in NFL. ... Rams QB Jared Goff’s 62.7 completion percentage is 28th in league. Rams aren’t worried, because Goff has just one interception and looked sharp on several tough throws, including 57-yarder to Brandin Cooks on first drive last week. ... New Rams LB Clay Matthews had sack in each of first two games. ... Rams lead league in points off takeaways during McVay’s tenure. They have 10 off four takeaways this season. ... Seven straight regular-season opponents have failed to score TD in first quarter against Rams. .... ... Browns play second straight prime-time game, and first on Sunday night since 2008. ... Browns’ offense still not clicking, but didn’t have to be to easily handle banged-up Jets. ... WR Odell Beckham Jr. scored on career-long, 89-yard pass reception in first game back in New York since being traded by Giants. ... Beckham has streak of 59 straight games with at least three catches, third-longest run in league history. ... WR Jarvis Landry has caught at least two passes in 81 consecutive games. ... QB Baker Mayfield passed for 325 yards vs. Jets, but was again hesitant and inaccurate. ... Mayfield has thrown at least one TD pass in each of first 15 starts, trailing only Kurt Warner (23) for most in league history. ... DE Myles Garrett had career-high three sacks against Jets, but called for five penalties, two for roughing. ... Garrett leads league with five sacks in two games, and has stated goal to unseat Donald as defensive MVP. ... Rookie P Jamie Gillan was top AFC special teams player of week after pinning Jets inside 20 five times. ... Fantasy tip: Browns coach Freddie Kitchens would like to get more touches for RB Nick Chubb, who has just 35 carries through two games. Chubb also could benefit from Mayfield check-downs.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.