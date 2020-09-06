The Broncos waived Hollins on Saturday at their final roster cutdown. He was a fifth-round pick from Oregon in 2019.
Hollins played in 15 games for Denver last season as a backup linebacker and on special teams, recording 19 tackles and a sack.
The 6-foot-5 Hollins worked as both a pass-rushing outside linebacker and an inside linebacker last season in Denver. He moved to inside linebacker during the Broncos’ training camp this summer to address depth issues.
The Rams appear to be in need of another inside linebacker after keeping just three relatively inexperienced players at the position on their roster cutdown day: Micah Kiser, Troy Reeder and Kenny Young.
Hollins was Myles Garrett’s high school teammate in Texas. He was the Defensive MVP of the East-West Shrine Game last year.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.