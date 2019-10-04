Matthews needs surgery that will sideline him for at least a month, McVay says. The Rams have three more games before their bye.

Matthews is off to an excellent start in his first season with his hometown team following 10 seasons with Green Bay.

Matthews has six sacks in his first five games, including the only sack by either team in the Rams’ 30-29 loss at Seattle.

