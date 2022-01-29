“It’s for the organization. It’s for guys like Whit (offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth) and (QB Matthew) Stafford that have been playing this game a little longer than me and haven’t experienced that either,” Donald said. “We have a lot of veteran guys that we’re trying to get that ultimate goal for. I know I’m giving it my all and trying to do everything I can in my power to do my part to help accomplish that goal. Knowing that those guys are riding with me means a lot.”