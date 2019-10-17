STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Falcons have won past five in series, including wild-card game at Los Angeles following 2017 season. ... Rams have lost three straight this season after 3-0 start, first three-game skid since 2016. ... Falcons have lost four straight. ... Rams returning to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, site of Super Bowl 53 loss to Patriots. Rams spent week before Super Bowl at Falcons practice facility. ... Coach Sean McVay grew up in suburban Atlanta, and GM Les Snead worked for Falcons for 13 years. ... Rams 16-4 away from Los Angeles during McVay’s tenure, including 2-1 this season. ... WR Cooper Kupp has four TD catches in past four road games. ... Kupp had eight catches for 69 yards and TD in playoff loss to Falcons, his only game against Atlanta. ... WR Robert Woods had nine catches for 142 yards in playoff loss to Falcons. ... Woods had second career rushing TD last week. ... DT Aaron Donald had two sacks and forced fumble last week, his 13th game with at least two sacks. ... Falcons QB Matt Ryan leads NFL with 15 TD passes. ... Ryan trying to become first player in NFL history to pass for at least 300 yards in each of first seven games of season. Rams’ Kurt Warner (2000) and 49ers’ Steve Young (1998) also had 300 yards in first six games. ... Ryan threw six interceptions in first three games this season and only one in past three games. ... Falcons rank last in league with 31 points allowed per game. Atlanta tied with Miami for last with only five sacks, none in past three games. ... DT Grady Jarrett (two) only Falcons player with more than one sack. ... WR Julio Jones has 20 catches for 276 yards, 2 TDs in two games against Rams, including playoffs. ... RB Devonta Freeman ran for 88 yards, caught 2 TD passes, last week. ... Fantasy tip: Atlanta’s habit of falling behind has been good for TE Austin Hooper’s production. He leads NFL tight ends with 42 receptions, including eight for 117 yards and TD last week. He has three TD catches this season and leads Falcons in catches and 480 yards.