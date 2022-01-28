STATS AND STUFF: The fourth-seeded Rams beat Arizona at home and Tampa Bay on the road to reach the NFC title game for the second time in four seasons. The sixth-seeded Niners won at Dallas and at top-seeded Green Bay to make their second conference title game in three years. ... The 49ers have made the NFC championship game the last five times they made the playoffs. San Francisco’s 17 appearances since the merger are the most in the NFL. ... The Niners are seeking their eighth Super Bowl appearance, and the Rams are going for their fifth. ... San Francisco will be the first team in NFL history to play 12 road games in a season, playoffs included. Their eight road wins are tied for fourth most behind the 2007 Giants (10), the 2020 Buccaneers (9) and the 2005 Steelers (9). ... The Niners are looking to become the first team since Kansas City in the 1966 season to win road games in four consecutive weeks. ... The 49ers scored TDs on a league-high 73.8% of red-zone trips the first 14 games of the season, compared to 37.5% the past five games. ... Garoppolo has two INTs, and no TD passes or runs in two playoff games this season. ... San Francisco DE Nick Bosa’s 6 1/2 sacks are tied for second most in franchise history in the postseason, one behind Hall of Famer Charles Haley’s record. ... Niners K Robbie Gould is 20 for 20 in his playoff career on FGs and 32 for 32 on extra points. His 20 made FGs without a miss are the most in playoff history, and his 20 straight makes are third most, trailing Mason Crosby (23) and Stephen Gostkowski (22), according to the Elias Sports Bureau. ... The 49ers last week became the first team to block a field goal and punt in the same playoff game since Buffalo did it against Houston on Jan. 1, 1989. ... Sean McVay is the winningest coach in Rams postseason history after getting his fifth victory last week. ... The Rams are the first team to host a conference title game at the site of the Super Bowl. With a win, Los Angeles would join last season’s Buccaneers as the only teams to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium. ... Stafford and WR Odell Beckham Jr. got their first two playoff victories this month. Stafford has been sharp in his first two playoff games with the Rams, completing 74.5% of his passes without an interception while throwing for 570 yards and four TDs. ... All-Pro WR Cooper Kupp followed up his receiving triple crown in the regular season with a career-high 189 yards receiving last week in Tampa. ... Donald led the Rams in the regular season with 12 1/2 sacks and has added 1 1/2 sacks in the playoffs. ... Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller is on a roll with his new team, getting seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss in his 10 games with the Rams.