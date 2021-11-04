STATS AND STUFF: Tennessee is the only team in the NFL to win a road game this season after trailing by 14 points. The Titans did it against Seattle in Week 2 (33-30, OT) and Indianapolis last week. … Titans WR A.J. Brown has 18 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in his past two games. It is the second time in Brown’s career he has back-to-back games with at least 100 yards receiving (Week 13-14, 2019). … Tennessee’s nine wins by three points or fewer over the past three seasons are the most in the league since 2019. … OL Rodger Saffold III has started 39 of 40 games since signing with the Titans as a free agent. He played his first nine seasons with the Rams. … Rams WR Cooper Kupp leads the league in yards receiving (924), touchdown catches (10), and targets (90; tied with Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill). He is second in receptions (63) and third in yards after the catch (366). … Los Angeles has allowed touchdowns on 46.4% of opponents’ red-zone drives (13 of 28) this season, which ranks fourth in the league. … OLB Leonard Floyd has 6 1/2 of the Rams’ NFL-leading 25 sacks.