STATS AND STUFF: The Rams have won three straight games. They’re tied with Arizona for first place in the NFC West, with the Cardinals currently holding the tiebreaker advantage on a better division record. ... Kupp set the Rams’ single-season receptions record with his 120th catch on Tuesday, surpassing every receiver from the Greatest Show on Turf teams from St. Louis. Kupp has 1,625 receiving yards with three games to play, putting him in range of Calvin Johnson’s NFL-record 1,964 yards in a 16-game season. To break Megatron’s mark in 16 games, Kupp would need to average 170 receiving yards in each of the Rams’ next two games. ... Matthew Stafford is second in the NFL in TD passes (35) and passer rating (108.2), third in yards passing (4,142) and fourth in yards per attempt (8.3). ... LB Von Miller finally got his first sack for the Rams last week, but he has six tackles for loss and is looking increasingly comfortable in his new defense. ... The Vikings control a three-way tie for the third and final NFC wild-card spot, with a current tiebreaker edge over Philadelphia and New Orleans. ... Vikings RB Dalvin Cook has his third straight 1,000-yard rushing season and is the only player in the NFL with 1,200-plus yards from scrimmage in each of the last three years. ... Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is second in the league in receiving yards (1,335) behind Kupp. With 21 more yards, Jefferson will set the NFL record for most receiving yards in a player’s first two seasons. ... Vikings DE D.J. Wonnum had a career-high three sacks in the game against the Bears. ... Vikings CB Patrick Peterson has 15 passes defensed and seven interceptions in 20 career games against the Rams.