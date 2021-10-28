STATS AND STUFF: Stafford threw three TD passes last week to give him 301 in his career, making him the 13th player in NFL history to amass 300 touchdown passes. ... WR Robert Woods had six receptions for 70 yards last week and has a touchdown reception in his last two games against Houston. ... DL Aaron Donald has 3 ½ sacks and five tackles for losses combined in his last five road games. He had a sack and forced a fumble in his last game against the Texans. ... CB Jalen Ramsey had his second interception last week. ... Houston QB Davis Mills has thrown seven interceptions on the road but in two home games he has four TD passes and no interceptions. ... RB Mark Ingram, who started every game this season, was traded to New Orleans on Wednesday. ... LB Zach Cunningham had a tackle for a loss last week. ... DE Jonathan Greenard had two sacks and defended a pass last week. ... DE DeMarcus Walker had two tackles for losses and his first sack of the season at Arizona. DE Maliek Collins also had his first sack of the year in Week 7. ... Kirksey had eight tackles last week. ... CB Lonnie Johnson led the team with a season-high nine tackles and had an interception against the Cardinals.