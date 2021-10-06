The Rams are 3-1 in Thursday games under Sean McVay, the only loss coming in Seattle in 2019. ... Stafford is second in the NFL in TD passes (11) and third in yards passing (1,222) and passer rating (117.6). He’s the only quarterback this season with at least 275 passing yards and two TD passes in each of the first four games. ... In 14 career games Aaron Donald has 15 sacks and 40 QB hits against the Seahawks. ... Wilson is one of two quarterbacks this season with at least 100 pass attempts who has not thrown an interception. Denver’s Teddy Bridgewater is the other. ... Wilson leads the league with a 129.9 passer rating. ... Wilson has had a passer rating of 110-or-higher and no interceptions in each of his first four games this season, joining John Hadl in 1973 and Milt Plum in 1960 as the only players to accomplish that.