There’s a chance Jones could return for the playoffs, but he is headed to injured reserve along with RB Darrell Henderson, who sprained a ligament in his right knee when he was tackled awkwardly. Henderson will be sidelined for at least three to five weeks, according to McVay, but his absence is mitigated by Michel’s outstanding play and the imminent return of RB Cam Akers, who has a chance to play this week for the first time. He tore his Achilles tendon before training camp. ... C Brian Allen went down with a knee injury, but McVay thinks he’s fine. ... OT Joseph Noteboom is back off the reserve/COVID-19 list. He barely missed the deadline to play Sunday.