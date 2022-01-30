Akers missed the regular season after suffering an Achilles tendon injury before the start of training camp. He totaled 103 yards on 41 carries in postseason wins over Arizona and Tampa Bay.
Higbee and Jefferson were third and fourth for the Rams in receiving during the regular season and playoffs.
San Francisco linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles also were hurt. Greenlaw suffered a calf injury in the second quarter and Flannigan-Fowles injured a knee in the first.
Niners defensive lineman Arden Key was evaluated for a concussion.
