Noteboom injured his pectoral muscle in the Rams’ final drive. He will be monitored this week. ... Rookie LB Ernest Jones has a chance to return from injury this week, McVay said. Jones injured his ankle in Week 16. ... Whitworth (knee) and S Taylor Rapp (concussion) are on track to play this week, McVay said. ... Gay said he didn’t injure himself during pregame warmups, contrary to a suggestion on the NBC television broadcast. He was short on a 47-yard field-goal attempt that left him puzzled, but he attributed it to a particularly gusty crosswind at exactly the wrong time.