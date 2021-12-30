STATS AND STUFF: The Rams can clinch the NFC West with a win and an Arizona loss. ... Cooper Kupp of the Rams has 1,734 yards receiving, which puts him seventh on the NFL’s single-season list. He could pass several people ahead of him this weekend. Calvin Johnson (1,964) holds the record, followed by Julio Jones (1,871), Jerry Rice (1,848), Antonio Brown (1,834), Isaac Bruce (1,781) and Charlie Hennigan (1,746). ... Kupp’s 132 receptions are fifth on the single-season list, behind Jones (136), Brown (136), Marvin Harrison (143) and Michael Thomas (149). ... Los Angeles DL Aaron Donald has 12 sacks this season. He’s the only player in the league with at least 11 in each of the past five seasons. ... Baltimore has lost four straight, equaling its longest skid under Harbaugh. ... Ravens TE Mark Andrews has 1,187 yards receiving, 14 shy of the franchise record set by Michael Jackson in 1996. Andrews has at least 100 yards receiving and a touchdown in three straight games, tying Jimmy Graham in 2013 for the longest streak by a tight end in league history.