Rams re-sign NFC championship game star Travin Howard

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed linebacker Travin Howard six days after waiving him.
Howard has contributed mostly on special teams during his tenure with the club, but he memorably made the game-clinching interception with 1:09 to play in the Rams’ 20-17 victory over San Francisco in the NFC championship game in late January. Howard played only on special teams in the Rams’ Super Bowl victory.
Howard started two regular-season games and two playoff games at linebacker last season while Ernest Jones was injured. Howard is likely to be a backup at inside linebacker again this season behind newcomer Bobby Wagner and Jones.
