Rams, Saints clash with both trying to save their seasons

STATS AND STUFF: Los Angeles has lost five of its past six games. The Rams are three games under .500 for the first time in six seasons under coach Sean McVay, who had never had a losing record at any point before this year. ... Kupp, last season’s Super Bowl MVP, sprained his ankle last week against Arizona. He is second in the NFL with 75 catches and fifth with 812 yards receiving and six TDs. ... Los Angeles will have two new starting offensive linemen in the injury absences of Jackson and Brewer. ... Tyler Higbee, the Rams’ second-leading pass catcher, needs two touchdowns to become the Rams’ career TDs leader among tight ends. ... Stafford’s next passing TD will be his 50th with the Rams. ... Los Angeles is 31st in the NFL in yards per game (282.7), 29th in points (16.4) and last in yards rushing (68.1). ... Darrell Henderson is the Rams’ leading rusher with a paltry 274 yards. Cam Akers, who was kept away from the team for three weeks during a dispute with the coaching staff, is averaging 2.8 yards per carry. Los Angeles has high hopes for rookie RB Kyren Williams, who returned last week after a seven-game injury absence. ... Seven-time All-Pro DT Aaron Donald leads the Rams with 31 pressures and five sacks. ... LB Bobby Wagner is having an outstanding first season with his hometown Rams, leading the team with 73 tackles. ... The Rams have committed an NFL-low 37 penalties, and only Cincinnati has accumulated fewer than their 337 penalty yards. ... Saints QB Andy Dalton has six TDs and two INTs in five home starts (including a designated home game in London) this season. ... RB Alvin Kamara has at least five catches and 100-plus scrimmage yards in four of his past five home games. ... Olave leads all rookies in receptions with 46 and yards receiving with 658. ... TE Juwan Johnson led New Orleans with five receptions and had his team-high fourth TD receiving of the season last week. Johnson has TD catches in two straight games and is one of four tight ends with at least four TD catches in each of past two seasons. ... DE Cameron Jordan has 111 1/2 sacks since 2012, second most in the NFL since then. ... LB Demario Davis has a tackle for loss in seven of his past eight games. ... DT David Onyemata has a sack in three straight games. ... CB P.J. Williams led New Orleans with a career-high 11 tackles last week.