“I knew that there was a possibility (to land Beckham),” McVay said. “Because anytime you have some of the players that we have, being in this great city, and (being) a good organization, you’re going to attract some guys. But I think this is a real credit to our players, (with Miller and Beckham) wanting to pair up with some of these great players that we have on our roster, where guys are focused on, ‘Hey, let’s be the best football team that we can be.’”