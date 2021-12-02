STATS AND STUFF: Jaguars LB Myles Jack will play an NFL game in Los Angeles for the first time after an electric stint as a two-way player at UCLA. Jack, who leads the team with 75 tackles, had an ankle injury that kept him out against the Chargers last year. … Marvin Jones Jr. is Jacksonville’s only 100-yard receiver this season, hitting the century mark on seven grabs against Miami in Week 6. No Jaguars pass catcher has had more than 68 yards in five games since. … Meyer has lost as many games in his first year in the NFL as he did in seven seasons at Ohio State. He was 83-9 with the Buckeyes, never dropping more than two games in a campaign. … Rams CB Jalen Ramsey will play against the Jaguars for the first time after playing with them for his first four seasons. Ramsey has five interceptions in 35 games since he was traded to Los Angeles; he had nine picks in 51 games for Jacksonville after being drafted fifth overall in 2016. … Rams S Jordan Fuller played under Meyer at Ohio State in three of his four seasons. Fuller’s 46 solo tackles are most by a Los Angeles defender. … Donald has 140 tackles for loss since coming into the league in 2014. The next highest total in the NFL in that span is New Orleans’ Cameron Jordan with 108.