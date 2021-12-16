STATS AND STUFF: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is tied with Bill Cowher (162) for 19th most wins in NFL history. … Lockett has 1,000 yards receiving for the third straight season. He needs 35 yards to set a career high, passing the 1,057 he had in 2019. … Seattle has turned over the ball 10 times, tied with Green Bay for the fewest in football. Wilson threw an interception in the first game against Los Angeles, which was the Seahawks’ lone turnover. … LB Bobby Wagner leads the league with 152 tackles. It is the third time he has at least 150 tackles in a season. … The Rams have 10 plays of 50 yards or more this season. No other team in the NFL has more than seven. … Kupp has 647 yards after the catch. … QB Matthew Stafford’s 33 touchdown passes are the third most by a Ram in a season. Kurt Warner threw 41 in 1999 and 36 in 2001. … OLB Leonard Floyd got his second career interception against Arizona. He is one of eight Rams defenders with a pick. ... RB Sony Michel has rushed for 200 yards in the past two games. He ran for 305 yards in his first 11 games with Los Angeles.