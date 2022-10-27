Rams seek to end 7-game regular-season skid to 49ers

STATS AND STUFF: The 49ers are looking to start 3-0 in the NFC West for the first time since 2011. ... San Francisco has lost two straight games. The 49ers have had a skid of at least three games in four of coach Kyle Shanahan’s first five seasons with the team. ... The Niners allowed Kansas City to gain 9.12 yards per play last week, their worst mark in a game since allowing 9.42 to Chicago on Dec. 12, 1965. San Francisco had allowed a league-low 4.12 yards per play the first six games. ... The 49ers have allowed their past two opponents to convert 15 of 23 third downs (65.2%) after giving up just 30% in the first five games. ... San Francisco DE Nick Bosa is tied for the league lead with seven sacks. ... The Niners have at least one sack in 37 straight games, including the playoffs, the fifth-longest streak since 2010. ... S Talanoa Hufanga had his third INT last week, becoming the second Niners player in the past seven seasons with at least three picks in the first seven games. Richard Sherman also did it in 2019. ... San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo had his 11th 300-yard passing game last week and his first this season. ... Garoppolo has thrown three INTs the past two games after having just one in his first four games. ... Since Sean McVay became head coach in 2017, Los Angeles is 3-8 against San Francisco. The Rams are 17-4 against the rest of the NFC West. ... OLB Leonard Floyd does not have a sack in five games against the 49ers since joining the Rams. He has 20 sacks in 34 games for Los Angeles against all other opponents. ... The Rams have allowed four red zone touchdowns, tied with Denver for fewest in the league. ... DT Aaron Donald has 3 1/2 sacks of Garoppolo. However, he has failed to sack Garoppolo in the past three games. ... WR Cooper Kupp has 32 receptions for 362 yards and one touchdown in his past three games against the 49ers. He has at least 118 yards receiving in each of those games. ... DB Jalen Ramsey has one sack in each of his past two games. He did not have a sack in his first 95 games.